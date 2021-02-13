SEBRING — Residents on Lake Lotela this week saw a large number of shad dead on the shoreline shortly after seeing an airboat spraying aquatic vegetation.
They called Highlands County Government and later the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and have now reportedly talked with representatives from agriculture and environmental agencies, but are still not sure what happened.
The Highlands News-Sun has not yet heard back from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection or the Environmental Protection Agency about any possible investigation into the matter. Residents said members of those agencies came to the lake to examine the situation.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials have said the die off was likely a naturally-occurring event. Public information officials with their Lakeland office said they first received the report of the Lake Lotela fish kill on Monday, and have been working with local partners to review any available photos from the lake.
At this point, it appears that the affected fish were shad, a species particularly susceptible to cold, FWC officials said. Based on the available information, FWC officials believe recent cold temperatures were the cause of the die-off.
Still, FWC officials said they would continue to work with their partners to get more information.
Chris Gillian, tug captain in the Port of Tampa, lives on the lake with his wife and grew up on Lake Jackson.
“Shad [dying] is a precursor to something,” Gillian said, calling the tiny fish “the Almighty’s way of giving us humans a barometer.”
He said he heard from Geoffrey Lokuta, biological administrator I with the FWC’s Invasive Plant Management Section, about the FWC spraying invasive plant species. Lokuta told the Highlands News-Sun that the FWC cooperates with Highlands County Invasive Plant Control to treat water lettuce, water hyacinth, and burhead sedge on Lake Lotela under the state cooperative aquatic plant management funded program.
The goal, Lokuta said, is to keep invasive plant populations as low as feasible via lake-wide spraying sweeps to kill off that vegetation. Historically, he said, crews have been on Lake Lotela anywhere from one to three days each year for the last eight years applying a tank mix of 2,4-D and Diquat.
Lokuta said 2,4-D has no restrictions on swimming, fishing, livestock watering or domestic purposes. Diquat also has no restrictions on swimming, fishing or domestic animals drinking the water. However, it recommends keeping livestock from drinking from a treated water body for at least one day, or at least establishing a setback from the spots where vegetation was sprayed.
Gillian said he didn’t understand the need to spray right now when the plants in question would likely die off in the next two months from future cold snaps. He had also heard possible explanations that heavy rains may have caused runoff from nearby agricultural land, but he said Lotela was the only lake apparently having problems.
The Highlands News-Sun spoke with John Barben of Barben Citrus, a member of the Lake Lotela Homeowners Association who had handled aquatic vegetation spraying for the residents in the past. However, he said his crews had not been on the lake since last summer, and had no comment on what may be happening at this time.
As far as he knew, this fish kill was natural.
The Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, along with the FWC’s Invasive Plant Management Section at plants-archive.ifas.ufl.edu states that when a large amount of the vegetation dies at once, the decay depletes oxygen. For that reason, they only treat small areas at a time.
Fish kill due to oxygen depletion can also happen from several days of overcast skies, especially during hot weather, because aquatic plants add oxygen to the water only when they have sufficient sunlight for photosynthesis. They consume oxygen all the time, however, and overcast skies for several days can deplete oxygen as plants use more then they produce.
Cold weather kills, IFAS states, can also happen when water or air temperatures fall below a critical level for a particular species, like shad.
Residents who spoke with the Highlands News-Sun but did not want their names mentioned, said they also saw dead turtles. They noted that the sandy-ridge bottom lake, known for recreation, usually has clear water, but the water isn’t clear right now.