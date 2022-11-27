The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of November and the beginning of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the waxing of the first quarter moon and a typical late fall weather forecast. Anglers will have good fishing during the sunset period during the first half of the week and good fishing during the sunrise period during the second half of the week.
The first quarter moon occurs Wednesday, which means today through Tuesday the overhead moon improves the sunset bite. And from Wednesday through Friday the underfoot moon improves the sunrise bite. As the lunar influences improves each period this week, a feed rating of 6 or better will occur.
The weather forecast is now in the winter season pattern consisting of an almost daily wind direction change, wind speeds mostly in the eight to twelve mph range with an occasional mild wind speed for a day or two. Weak low pressure systems from the south will be dominated by strong high pressure systems from the north. And atmospheric pressure change becomes a key factor in causing fish feeding activity. Anglers can expect heavy feeding activity in shoreline shallows, especially as pressure rises when cold fronts arrive.
And eventually the winter season advances and water temperature daily averages decline into the mid to upper sixty degree range, fish will begin to feed during the warmest water temperature period of the day, regardless of what the lunar factor during that warm period — 1-4 p.m. It’s anyone’s guess as to when a serious cold front pattern causes this to occur. Seasonal forecasters are predicting Florida to have a very cold and dry winter season this upcoming year.
Cold blooded creatures’ daily feeding activity is regulated by their bodies’ metabolisms. During the winter season and when cold weather dominates, feeding activity occurs when the metabolisms are at their highest speed of the day. This happens when the warmest period of the day occurs, which is usually from 1-4 p.m. And since water temperature is what affects fish metabolisms, fish will move into shallow feeding areas which is where the warmest water temperature usually occurs first. I have found that two days after a strong cold front, shallow water areas will have the warmest temperatures from 1-3 p.m. And fish will be forced into those areas due to the high pressure driving the cold front.
The wind forecast this week will provide ideal wind speeds, albeit from a different direction each day. Today and Wednesday wind speeds will climb to ten mph, from the west today and east Wednesday. Monday a mild north wind occurs, followed by a mild east wind Tuesday. The second half of this week, another mild cold front move into the northern part of the state, producing ideal wind speeds from the east northeast Thursday and Friday.
The Good News is, today water temperatures are ideal for fish to feed at will right now. Metabolisms are at high speed and the need to feed is at the highest annual rate. Find the feeding grounds and the ‘strike and fight’ will be on, providing you match the hatch perfectly.
Best Fishing Days: Today a southwest wind will occur during the early morning hours and eventually by midday become a west wind with a speed of 10 mph. Pre-front conditions will begin to occur during the sunset period when the moon is also overhead.
Monday morning atmospheric pressure will be rising quickly causing fish to move upward into feeding areas, so even though temperatures will be falling slightly, it won’t be enough to shut down feeding activity, which will naturally occur as fish adjust upward Monday morning and early afternoon.
Wednesday the first quarter moon occurs which means better fishing during the sunrise period when the underfoot moon and the rising sun combine to cause a greater percentage of fish populations to feed in large number for a greater duration.
Florida Fishing Facts: In the late fall early winter seasons, high pressure cold front do not shut-down feeding activity because water temperatures are still in the seventy degree range. Freshwater fish in Florida do not slowdown feeding activity until water temperatures drop into the sixties. So until there is a serious extended cold weather front, which lasts for several days, high pressure cold front do not negatively affect fish feeding periods.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:10 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 3-6:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and diminishes in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a feed rating of 4-5 will occur from 6-8 p.m. Becomes a minor period Tuesday.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:56 a.m. and solar noon at 12:13 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Wednesday a feed rating of 5 to 6 will occur from 12-2:30 p.m. Becomes a major period.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the underfoot moon happens at 3:39 a.m. and produces a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 3-4:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by about one hour and will have the same feed rating. Wednesday a feed rating of 5 to 6 will occur when it harmonizes with the sunrise from 5:30-8:30 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: Dec. 5-9, weak full moon; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon; Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, medium-strength full moon; Feb. 18-22, medium strength super new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.36 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open three feet and flowing a combined total of 1,000 cubic feet per second (Monday morning data). Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50 feet and 38.75 feet respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.50 feet by Dec. 15. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
