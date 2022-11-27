The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of November and the beginning of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the waxing of the first quarter moon and a typical late fall weather forecast. Anglers will have good fishing during the sunset period during the first half of the week and good fishing during the sunrise period during the second half of the week.

The first quarter moon occurs Wednesday, which means today through Tuesday the overhead moon improves the sunset bite. And from Wednesday through Friday the underfoot moon improves the sunrise bite. As the lunar influences improves each period this week, a feed rating of 6 or better will occur.

