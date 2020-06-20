AVON PARK — A Fish Fry Fundraiser is being coordinated by the Aktion Club of Highlands County and the Highlands Moose Lodge #2494 to help Hope Haven Transitional Housing, Inc. in Highlands County.
The public is invited to a fish fry dinner from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Highlands Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell St., Avon Park. The dinner is $7 and will include fresh fish, vegetables, bread and dessert.
All proceeds will benefit Hope Haven, a non-profit organization providing affordable housing for those trying to secure residences of their own. Hot meals also will be prepared and delivered to the 35 participants in the Hope Haven program.
This will become an ongoing event every third Wednesday of the month to help raise money for Hope Haven. Anyone wishing to volunteer or help with the project, can call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.