The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the end of the last quarter moon phase and the beginning of the new moon phase during the second half of the week. The rain season weather pattern will be weak today and Monday but as a low pressure system enters the state over the next 48 hours, the rain season pattern will strengthen, producing overcast rainy conditions.

All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy better than average fishing today and Monday as barometric pressure drops enough to cause ‘fish adjustment’ activity downward, over the next 48 hours. During the second half of the week the new moon phase occurs and will be a fairly strong new moon, producing an 8 rating Friday through Sunday.

Recommended for you