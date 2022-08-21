The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the end of the last quarter moon phase and the beginning of the new moon phase during the second half of the week. The rain season weather pattern will be weak today and Monday but as a low pressure system enters the state over the next 48 hours, the rain season pattern will strengthen, producing overcast rainy conditions.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy better than average fishing today and Monday as barometric pressure drops enough to cause ‘fish adjustment’ activity downward, over the next 48 hours. During the second half of the week the new moon phase occurs and will be a fairly strong new moon, producing an 8 rating Friday through Sunday.
The weather forecast predicts better fishing conditions today and Monday than during the new moon phase, which starts Wednesday. Monday will produce the most sunshine which will improve fish feeding activity as fish adjust downward and away from shorelines.
Tuesday through the end of the week overcast cloudy conditions will prevail and substantial rainfall will occur each afternoon and evening. Wind speeds will be 5 to 8 mph daily out of the east southeast. Friday through next Sunday heavy cloud-cover and rainfall will dominate new moon fishing and wind speeds will climb to 10 mph out of the south to southeast.
Fish will be moving deeper than they normally hold during the summer rainy season, starting Tuesday. Overcast conditions and little to no sunlight (not enough sunlight to cause normal photosynthesis) will cause oxygen levels to drop enough to force fish deeper to cooler more oxygenated areas of the water column. Shallow lakes will not provide what fish require to feed normally. Deeper lakes with depths of 16 feet or greater will give fish what they need to feed and digest foods normally.
It is a fact that shallow lake bass actually lose weight during the type of weather conditions forecasted Tuesday through the end of this month. And when shallow lake bass feed it will be very little and in areas with the deepest vegetation and after a few hours of sunshine. It is also a fact that thriving hydrilla weed areas produce the most oxygen during overcast conditions. Find the hydrilla and you’ll find the healthiest bass in the lake.
Best Fishing Days: Today barometric pressure will drop 0.10 In Hg and Monday will drop another 0.10 In Hg, which means fish will be adjusting downward over the next 48 hours. Feeding activity will increase above the advertised rating of five during the major periods as a result. Today and Monday therefore will be the best fishing days until the new moon phase begins on Wednesday — new moon occurs Saturday.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 9:02 a.m. and the sunrise occurs at 6:59 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5 from 7-10 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second major fishing period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 4:16 p.m. and produces a feed rating of five5 from 3-5:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:27 p.m. and the sunset at 7:58 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 7:30–10:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 50 minutes and decreases in feed rating to a three rating.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: Aug. 24-29, new moon; Sept. 7-13, full moon; Sept. 22-27, new moon; Oct. 6-12, full moon; Oct. 22-27, new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50 feet and 38.25 feet. Currently the max is 38.25 feet and the min 37.75 feet. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on 25 lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com