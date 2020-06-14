The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of June gives anglers the last quarter moon phase, which occurred yesterday and a rainy season weather forecast. The moon arrives at its furthest orbit point from earth today — lunar apogee, and therefore daily lunar period will be weak and solar period will be the main trigger for feeding periods.
The weather forecast will be a familiar one; an east wind in the 6 to 10 mph range for today and Monday followed by an east wind in the 5 to 6 mph range for the remainder of the week. The good news is the daily high temperature will remain in the upper 80-degree range all week — mild winds with 90 degrees is tough.
During the rainy season, hot weather and significant cloud-cover slows down feeding activity. Dissolved oxygen rates decline enough to slow digestion rates enough to impede feeding activity. For this reason, the better feeding days occur when there is abundant sunshine and lower humidity. The more a lake has healthy vegetation, the more this is true.
Deeper vegetation is the home of bass during the hot summer months. Depending on the lake, depths of eight to eighteen feet with vegetation will be the feeding grounds of the majority of the freshwater fish species. And on days where atmospheric pressure rise exceeds 0.10 In Hg, which is rare, fish will feed in the shallows.
Best Fishing Days: Today should be a ‘feeding day’ since the fish have been feeding at above-average rates every other day during the morning and evening solar periods. Also occurring today, atmospheric pressure will rise more than the daily average of the past three weeks which should cause more fish to adjust upward into the shallows today. Monday also might be productive in the morning lunar overhead period.
Looking ahead, a strong new moon phase will start to occur Thursday — new moon during the ‘high influence orbit period’ occurs next Sunday. The best fishing days of June occur therefore from Thursday, three days before the new moon at high strength, through June 28 — lunar perigee. A 9-10 rating will occur from Saturday through next Monday.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 8:30 a.m. and the sunrise occurs at 6:29 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 4-5 from 6-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and will remain at the same rating until the second half of the week when the powerful new moon phase starts — next weekend a midday rating of 9 will occur.
The second major period of the day occurs when the moon is underfoot at 8:50 p.m. and the sunset at 8:22 p.m. A rating of 4-5 will occur from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and decreases in feed rating to a 2-3 range by the midweek.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 2:37 p.m. and solar noon at 1:27 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and averages a 3-rating until next weekend when it works with the sunset period and produces a 5-6 rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon, July 17-23, new moon; Aug. 1-5, full moon, Aug. 16-21, new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
We now enter the season of “Lightning Strikes”. Lightning is a real threat for Florida anglers during the rainy season. Anglers should have an escape plan when they fish from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover.
If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds. But better yet, use a cell phone app which will alert you to lightning threats as storms develop overhead or nearby. And know your escape time to a safe place of cover from where you’re fishing. Time the escape plan and abandon fishing as early as possible…be smart and plan for ‘worst case scenarios’
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.00 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25 feet for the high-level mark and 37.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting Aug. 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open an average of one foot, flowing a combined 940 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is three inches below the maximum level of 38.25 feet.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
