The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of August gives anglers the last quarter moon phase, which occurs Tuesday, and typical rainy season weather forecast. The good news is, we are nearing the end of the dog days of August and headed toward the best fishing day of the month.
Fish will be adjusting downward as a high pressure system moves away from our state. Pressure will drop 0.14 In Hg by Monday’s sunset period so you can expect fish to be in open water cover areas at depths of eight to eighteen feet. If fish do move into shoreline shallows it will be during the sunset period in the deepest vegetation areas.
An east wind will prevail over the next ten days with speeds reaching a high of six to seven mph today through Wednesday and eight to ten mph for the second half of the week. However a perfect sun to cloud ratio will occur (fifty fifty) with plenty of bright sunlight to facilitate a high level of photosynthesis by the midday through sunset hours.
With the highest water temperatures of the year occurring this month, oxygen production is what fish will need to feed normally. Therefore fish will feed best after four to six hours of bright sunlight, and during lunar period which occur during this process.
During August and September, early morning fish suffers the most due to low dissolved oxygen rates. Plants use the oxygen they produce, during the night, which means 4-7 a.m. vegetation areas in the shallows have very little oxygen. Fish will remain deeper in the cooler, higher oxygenated areas, of the water column.
Best Fishing Days: The best fishing days of the next four days will be Tuesday during the sunset period and solar noon period. Looking ahead, Saturday the moon arrives at its highest level of influence over fish and wildlife and is also the beginning of the new moon phase week. We are six days away from the best fishing period of the month.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:03 and the sunset at 8:08 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until next weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 12:03 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and also has a feed rating unchanged until next weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 16-21 strong new moon, Aug. 30 – September 4 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.35 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 38.35’ for the high-level mark and 37.75’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39’ and the high level to 39.5’, by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 1.5 feet each, flowing a combined 1240 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 38.35’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos from customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com