The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of March gives anglers the lowest rated fishing days of the month and a weather forecast which is typical for Florida’s winter season.
A cold front is currently crossing the state as a strong high pressure system produces strong north winds today and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday winds subside slightly to 15 mph from the east, and Thursday and Friday a 12 mph east wind will start-off the new moon fishing week — new moon occurs Saturday.
Bright sunlight and warming water temperatures will be the two acting triggers for fish feeding activity until water temperatures return into the 70-degree range and the moon returns into the path of solar energy. The last quarter moon occurred yesterday and moves into its furthest point away from the solar energy path Monday, which means the moon will have very little to do with fish-feeding activity.
So fishing over the next four to five days will be challenging. High winds, cold temperatures, low lunar influence, and fifty percent cloud-cover, will slow fish-adjustment activity way down. A feed rating of 2-3 is what anglers can expect during the midday hours until the new moon starts to improve ‘fish-adjustment’ activity Thursday.
The five lowest rated fishing days of the month are the day where I shop for fishing supplies and spend time in the garage cleaning and maintaining the boat. The only way I’ll be on the water during the first half of this week is to please a customer who had no choice in timing their bass fishing charter trip during the lowest rated day of the month. If this occurs, we’ll be fishing during the warmest water period of the day on the leeward side of the lake, away from the teeth of a 15- to 20-mph north wind.
Looking ahead to the new moon week which starts Wednesday, water temperatures will be high enough to elevate temperatures into the ideal feeding temperature range of 70 to 82 degrees. A south wind will begin to occur Saturday when the new moon occurs. And Sunday and Monday of next week, as predicted right now, will produce a better second half of the new moon week than the first half. Rating will be in the 5-6 range since it will be five days since the moon entered its weakest orbit position.
Best Fishing Days: Since yesterday was a pre-front day, which produced above average feeding activity, and since the water temperatures will be dropping all day today and Monday, I predict fish will begin to return to normal feeding patterns Thursday and Friday when sunshine dominates and lunar activity improves with the approaching new moon, which occurs Saturday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 1:05 p.m. and solar noon at 12:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period remains centered on solar noon instead of the moonset due to the moon being at its weakest orbit point in relation to the solar energy path. The more sunshine, the better the fishing.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:51 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:43 a.m. producing a feed rating of 1-2 from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily this period will move later by an hour, mainly due to the rise in water temperature than the effects of the lunar period. As stated above, the more sunshine, the greater the warming effect, which means a few more feeders.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 10-16, new moon; March 25-31, strong full moon; April 9-15, new moon, April 24-30, super full moon; May 8-14, new moon, May 23-29, super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a "Sign-in/Register" option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you 'sign-in'. I'll publish 'extra' information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.37 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50 feet and the low level 38.50 feet. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
