A few nights ago, my friends Harold and Peggy took me night fishing for crappie. Most snowbirds call them crappie (rhymes with poppy), most southern folks call them speckled perch or “specks” except for folks from Louisiana who call them sac-a-lait (sack-a-lay).
Anyway, we left their dock on Lake Istokpoga around 5:30 and headed to one of their favorite spots. We dropped the anchor off the back of the boat as a beautiful sunset was forming on the horizon. Having lived in Florida most of my life, my brother and I have crappie fished for many years but always in the daytime. This was my first experience at night.
After Harold set the anchor, he handed me a bamboo pole and told me to put it into one of the rod holders on the front of the boat. Then he handed me another, and another, and another until we had 20 cane poles protruding from the pontoon boat. Harold then put a minnow on the hook of each of the poles and dropped them into the water.
After a few minutes, Peggy noticed one of the corks bobbing up and down and she grabbed the pole and boated a very nice crappie. Before Harold could get the crappie off the hook, another cork started bobbing and Peggy dropped the first pole and went to pull in the next fish, but before she got there, another cork went under. As she grabbed the second pole to get the fish aboard, she saw the third cork jerking and going under and in her distraction swung the second fish into the boat smacking Harold, who is not a fragile man, upside the face and knocking him onto the ice chest in the middle of the boat.
As Peggy brought the third fish aboard, she realized that Harold was struggling to get up from the cooler and did not realize she was swinging the third fish directly at me. I saw what was happening and leaped from my chair only to put my foot down on the first fish still lying on the deck, which was as slippery as owl poop. As I was falling towards the open bait well, doing a split that James Brown would have been proud of, I noticed the empty hook dangling in the air from the pole that caught the first fish. It looked like it was going to miss me as my head went past it, but I was mistaken. The hook just caught my ear as I fell past it.
By now, Harold had recovered and was removing the hook from the second fish when fishes four and five were pulling their corks under and Peggy, who was not about to be diverted from her mission, grabbed number four with her right hand and number five with her left and swung both into the boat barely missing Harold with the first but catching him squarely in the crotch with the second, dropping him to his knees. Undeterred she dropped both poles and grabbed the first pole to get it back into the water, not realizing the hook was set nicely into my ear lobe so when she raised the pole, I let out a small “Yeow,” then she jerked the pole a couple of times exclaiming “What is this hung on?” When I stood up and looked at her, she said, “Oh ... That’s gonna leave a scar.”
We caught more than 60 fish that night and no one was injured permanently. We got the hook out by cutting off the eye end and just pushing it through. Harold and Peggy are the best fisherfolks I know and I’m looking forward to our next fishing adventure.
