Highway Park’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Field has new amenities. The Highway Park Neighborhood Council procured a $5,995 grant from AARP to add a 10-Stop FitTrail Exercise Stop Station at the sports field (141 Josephine Ave.). The agency added $600 to the project and Highlands County added an additional $6,400 for installing the system.
The agency invites everyone with an interest in improving their health to come on out and enjoy the stations. It is the only FitTrail in any park in Highlands County.
This project is one of many improvements planned for the 4.9-acre historic sports field that was established in 1940 as part of the Carter Elementary School that served Black students during segregation. The agency is working to enhance the field to make it even more user-friendly so that more people can take advantage of its location and amenities.
Residents and Council members are proud of this accomplishment and appreciate Highlands County and its staff for their support, which includes repairs to the fencing, drinking water fountains and repaving of the Star Center entry to the park.
The agency meets every second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. virtually until COVID restrictions are lifted. Invitations are sent via Facebook under Highway Park Neighborhood Preservation & Enhancement District.
For more information or to donate, connect by email at highwaypark@yahoo.com or via Home — Highway Park Neighborhood Council in Lake Placid, FL.