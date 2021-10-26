SEBRING — Let’s meet Carley Fitzgerald. She is the GIS manager for the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners and her division is part of the Engineering department.
But what is GIS?
GIS stands for geographic information science, and simply put, it is the technical implementation of the analysis, storage, visualization, and management of geographic data – using a geographic information system. Sounds straightforward, right?
Think of it this way: GIS is a way for us to manage and analyze information, or data, about our world that has a location attached to it. We can then present that data to our audience, or users, in the form of maps, applications and other tools.
Fitzgerald has been working for the county for two years and has over 10 years in the GIS field. She began as a GIS Tech II and was promoted to the manager role in June 2021.
“I use computer software to create, manage, analyze and map all kinds of data,” she said. “GIS connects data to a map, integrating location data (where things are) with all types of descriptive information (what things are like there).”
Because GIS is an interdisciplinary field, Fitzgerald can work with almost every county department by providing data analysis, identifying patterns, relationships and looking for geographic context in their data.
For example, the Sheriff’s Office uses GIS to ensure the fastest response time to an emergency through quality road data, address data, and other layers; our Emergency Management division used GIS technology during the COVID-19 pandemic to identify vulnerable communities, target outreach, and analyze data; and the Economic Development division uses GIS to help bring new businesses and services to Highlands County through enhanced site selection and community demographics.
“The work is so rewarding, especially when I am able to help a colleague improve their workflow or discover information that was difficult to find without adding the geographical component,” she said. “Since the work I do can be beneficial in so many applications, I get to learn so much about how the County operates and provides service to our residents.”
Something that is important to Fitzgerald is increasing public awareness about GIS and introducing the field to prospective students who might be interested in following a career path that involves GIS.
Some common misunderstandings about GIS exist, and many people are unaware of what a geographer does. While in school, geography lessons commonly have students memorize capitals, state names, and countries, she said. But geography is much more in depth and lends itself to the same interdisciplinary nature of GIS, which is part of why they work so well together.
Fitzgerald says a question she often gets is, “But isn’t everything mapped already?”
“Not even close,” she said.
Because there are always news ways to view and analyze data about geographical locations to give it more context, much of the work done by Fitzgerald and her team is never ending and can include anything from adding new features to an interactive map to building custom computer applications.
Fitzgerald has a true love for what she does professionally and enjoys educating people about the GIS professional community; she is especially interested in helping students learn more, particularly for the sake of bringing new minds to the field.
We did ask her what she thought she might do for a career if she wasn’t a GIS professional and she said, “it was always going to be something natural science based.”
Fitzgerald says growing up she was fascinating by severe weather and wanted to be a severe weather meteorologist. The thought of flying into hurricanes or chasing tornados in the Midwest was exciting to her.
“When I was in high school, I went on an 11-day educational storm-chasing tour across the Midwestern states,” she said. “I loved it and ended up going to FSU for meteorology. After a year I changed my major to marine biology.
“I didn’t find my real passion until I took an elective course called ‘Intro to Mapping and GIS’ and fell in love with geography,” Fitzgerald said.
She transferred to Florida Atlantic University and graduated in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in geography. She earned her professional certification, GISP or Geographic Information System Professional, in 2020.
Outside of work, Fitzgerald volunteers for a professional organization called Women in GIS, an international non-profit and professional organization, and serves on its board as the lead for the Professional Development committee.
In the GIS industry, women only represent one out of three people, so her work with Women in GIS involves giving women a platform to share their struggles and achievements with other. She and her team at the organization developed a webinar series that highlights women in the GIS profession and shares their unique career stories.
When asked about her proudest work accomplishment, she had to pause to think about it. Last year she was nominated as a COVID Data Hero and was a finalist in the “Professionals” category. The international competition received over 400 nominations and Fitzgerald was the runner-up.
“After a long and arduous year of COVID work, it was humbling and rewarding to have my work be recognized in that way,” she said.
Fitzgerald says her job and the work she does is her passion. “I am so very grateful to be supported. My director, work colleagues and family believe in me and lift me up,” she said.