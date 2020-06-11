SEBRING — Five cars piled up Tuesday morning and ended up closing the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 by Highlands Regional Medical Center for an hour.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services transported two of the drivers and one passenger, according to Sebring police.
One of those drivers, 54-year-old Wayne Smith of Avon Park, was cited for careless driving. Sebring police said his white 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 ran into the back of a line of cars, starting a chain reaction.
The wreck took place at 9 a.m., according to officials with the Sebring Fire Department.
Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said all the cars were southbound in the southbound lanes on the approach to Sebring Parkway by HRMC.
The wreck involved five vehicles, according to Sebring police, two with minor damage and three with major damage.
The most heavily damaged were the white Dodge pickup, a silver 2017 Ford Fusion and a blue 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan, Maddox said.
Police said the other two vehicles were a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Impala and a white 2002 Ford Explorer.
The Dodge had severe damage to its right front, the Ford had severe damage to its rear and front, and the minivan had severe damage to the rear. It had been pushed out into the intersection, Maddox said.