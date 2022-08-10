SEBRING — This coming week, local Republicans will have a choice of five people for the GOP candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat for District 18.
They are Scott Franklin of Lakeland, Kenneth “Kenny” James Hartpence of Auburndale, Jennifer Raybon of Clermont, Wendy June Schmeling of Davenport and Eduardo “Eddie” G. Tarazona of Mulberry. One of them will be chosen during this primary.
Two more non-party affiliated candidates will join that person on the Nov. 8 general election ballot: U.S. Army veteran and career firefighter Leonard L. Serratore of West Palm Beach and Keith R. Hayden Jr. of Sebring, both of whom will be profiled in a future story.
Scott FranklinFranklin has already served in the U.S. House for District 15, and has been listed under FloridaPolitics.com as the “presumed incumbent” for the newly redrawn District 18.
District 18, in maps published by FloridaPolitics.com, encompasses Florida’s Heartland without any connecting counties to the coasts. Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, was elected in 2020, and with the new district spanning rural areas from Lakeland to south Hendry County, the population center has shifted away from Southwest Florida toward Lakeland.
VoteScottFranklin.com states that Franklin served as a U.S. Naval Aviator for 26 years — 14 on active duty and 12 in the reserves — on 13 aircraft carriers during deployments to the Mediterranean, the Persian Gulf and the North Atlantic for combat operations in the Gulf, Bosnia and Kosovo.
After 9/11, he was recalled to active duty with the U.S. Central Command.
Franklin has owned and operated an insurance business in Lakeland for the last 20 years. Part of his platform is to remove bureaucratic impediments to “innovation, economic growth and American prosperity.”
Kenny HartpenceHartpence, a native of Polk County, born in Auburndale, and lifelong Republican, presents himself on VoteHartpence.com as a successful businessman, trained attorney, and Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout.
He states that he, “unlike most members of Congress,” has made a payroll and understands the effects of higher gas and food prices on a family. He believes it is “time to take our country back.”
Jennifer RaybonRaised in a rural part of Osceola County among citrus growers, cattle ranchers and schools that took off for rodeo day, Raybon states on JenniferRaybon ForCongress.com that she learned the value of “hard work, faith, and love of community” that “are the compass that direct my decisions.”
She said she attended law school at night, after working full time during the day, and after practicing under a law firm, she opened her own practice in 2012, where she continues to litigate civil and appellate cases.
Raybon states that a good part of her practice is family law, and that one of her main concerns in running for Congress is election integrity and concerns over “cancel culture.”
Wendy SchmelingBorn in Syracuse, New York, and now holding a bachelor’s degree and graduate degree from Charleston Southern University, Schmeling has worked as a teacher in Polk County and has been affiliated with Defend Florida, Florida Republican Assembly, and Moms For Liberty.
Her main concern is the education system, which she sees as horribly broken, and supports looking to a privatized system as a solution.
Eddie TarazonaTarazona, on TarazonaFL.com, presents himself as pro-family, pro-Constitution, pro-freedom and “pro-you.”
Raised in the Carol City area of Miami, he received a full scholarship to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, earning a bachelor’s degree in government. He is a U.S. Army veteran who has formed Tarazona Cigars, a global company.