1. Have you ever heard of a “doodlebug”? It is actually the larvae of an insect commonly known as an Ant Lion (also spelled as ant-lion and antlion).
2. Technically speaking, the term ant lion applies to the immature or larval stages of the members of this family. Ant lion larvae are predatory while the adult stage feeds on nectar and pollen. Larvae are voracious predator of ants and other small insects that become entrapped in the conical pits constructed by ant lion larvae.
3. The nickname doodlebugs is apparently in reference to the randomly winding and spiraling trails that young larvae make in the sand while seeking a suitable location to construct its larval home. The trails look like someone has been idly doodling in the sand.
4. The ant lion larva waits at the bottom of its pit for an ant or other insect to slip on the loose sand and fall in. The unsuspecting prey falls to the center of the pit and into the waiting jaws of the ant lion larva, mealtime is underway.
5. The larval stages are beneficial to man because of their diet. Larvae are well-known for feeding on ants. Moreover, as ant lion larvae increase in size, they become quite capable of capturing and killing a variety of other insects that enter their sand traps.
Source: Galveston, Texas, County Master Gardeners