1. Jack Nicholson was born on April 22, 1937 and raised in Manasquan, New Jersey, Nicholson lived what appeared to be a conventional middle-class, mid-century existence with his parents, John and Ethel May Nicholson, and two sisters: Lorraine and June. It wasn’t until 1974 that Nicholson discovered John and Ethel May were not his parents, but his grandparents. June, the woman he believed to be his sister, was actually his mother.
2. In the 1950s, Nicholson followed June to California so he could, in his words, “see movie stars.” He worked at a toy store as well as in the animation department for MGM. At the studio, he was spotted by producer Joe Pasternak, who believed Nicholson could have a career as a leading man.
3. While not unheard of, it’s somewhat unusual for actors to devote a lot of time to the craft of screenwriting. But Nicholson aspired to be a filmmaker, so was ready to tackle a number of roles. While pursuing parts in B movies, he was also writing some. Most famously, Nicholson wrote Head, a psychedelic 1968 vehicle starring The Monkees. (It was a critical failure.)
4. The list of people who are reported, presumed, assumed, or rumored to have turned down a part in 1972’s mob classic The Godfather is basically the entirety of Hollywood at the time. But Nicholson once admitted that, at least in his case, it was absolutely accurate.
5. Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) was a tremendous hit at a time comic book movies weren’t exactly guaranteed successes, and much of that has to do with Nicholson’s unhinged portrayal of the Joker. Nicholson arranged a deal in which he got a cut of the merchandising, a prescient move that earned him more than $50 million.
