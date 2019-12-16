1. Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” is the bestselling holiday song of all time, with 50 million people buying a copy since 1942. It’s also the bestselling single of any kind, ever, according to Guinness World Records.
2. Crosby was one of the first celebrity golfers, and his influence helped take the sport into the mainstream in the mid-20th century. He founded the annual tournament that would become the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he held memberships at 75 different golf clubs.
3. Crosby got his professional start as a singer in 1927 with the popular band led by Paul Whitman. By 1930, Crosby was a superstar, having sung on a whopping 32 top 20 hits.
4. Crosby was offered the role of TV detective Columbo in the early ‘70s. He turned it down because when the pilot episode was scheduled to shoot, he was playing in a golf tournament.
5. When the man born Harry Crosby was a child in Spokane, Washington, he loved a comics section feature called “The Bingville Bugle,” which was a fake bumpkin newspaper. One day his neighbor spotted him reading it and laughing and called him “Bingo from Bingoville.” Over time, Bingo turned to Bing.
Source: www.portablepress.com