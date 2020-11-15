1. Stuffing is one of the few European imports on your Thanksgiving menu. Turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce — all were unknown in the Old World. Colonists either invented these dishes or adapted them from Native American diets. But bread stuffing is known as far back as Roman times.
2. The first stuffing recipe included crushed brains. The earliest-known stuffing recipe comes from a 1,600-year-old Roman cookbook. It advises: “Crush pepper, lovage, ginger, cut meat, cooked spelt; besides crush brains cooked in the chicken broth.”
3. “Stuff” was originally a military term. Now it basically means anything, as in, “Whose stuff is this?” But originally, “to stuff” meant to fortify a military force with needed supplies. So when you say “I made enough stuffing to feed an army,” you’re being more literal than you think.
4. The first Stove Top stuffing hit grocery store shelves in 1972.
5. Stove Top made it so easy to cook stuffing without the hassle of also cooking poultry, cooks increasingly now make stuffing outside of the bird. The USDA actually recommends it, as bacteria cooked out of existence in the meat can survive in stuffing and make you sick.
