1. The use of incense, both for aromatherapy and for religious or spiritual purposes, dates back to prehistoric times.
2. Samurai warriors would smudge their helmets ad armor with incense to achieve an aura of invincibility.
3. In China, incense was used as a timekeeping device.
4. The signature aroma of Palo Santo develops only after a tree has fallen and lain dead for several years. Shamans believe that the spirit of the tree continues to live on long after it is felled.
5. Frankincense, an aromatic resin from the Boswellia genus of trees used in incense, has been shown to alleviate anxiety and depression in mice.