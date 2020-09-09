1. Pygmy marmosets are tiny animals that can fit into human palm. Females are slightly larger than males. On average, pygmy marmoset reaches between 4.75 and 6 inches in length and weight between 3.53 and 4 ounces.
2. Body of pygmy marmoset is covered with dense fur that can be grayish, tawny or brownish-gold in color.
3. Tail of pygmy marmoset is longer than the body. It is covered with black rings.
4. Unlike other primates, pygmy marmosets have claws instead of nails. Their claws provide strong grip that is required for moving in the treetops.
5. Pygmy marmoset is able to leap 15 feet into the air. Another interesting feature is ability to rotate its head for 180 degrees.
Source: Soft Schools