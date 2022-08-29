1. Scotland is known for the rugged beauty of its mountainous landscape. A Scottish mountain with a summit over 3,000 feet is classified as a Munro. That might be short in comparison to Everest’s summit — which reaches a little over 29,000 feet — but there are a staggering 282 of these peaks. By comparison, there are only 34 mountains over 3000 feet in the rest of the United Kingdom.

2. Munros are named after Sir Hugh Munro, the mountaineer who compiled the original list of Scotland’s highest peaks. Munro was a founding member of the Scottish Mountaineering Club (SMC) in 1889, and he later served as the club’s third president. In 1891 he was tasked with cataloguing all Scottish peaks over 3000 feet, a list that became known as “Munro’s Tables.”

