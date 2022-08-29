1. Scotland is known for the rugged beauty of its mountainous landscape. A Scottish mountain with a summit over 3,000 feet is classified as a Munro. That might be short in comparison to Everest’s summit — which reaches a little over 29,000 feet — but there are a staggering 282 of these peaks. By comparison, there are only 34 mountains over 3000 feet in the rest of the United Kingdom.
2. Munros are named after Sir Hugh Munro, the mountaineer who compiled the original list of Scotland’s highest peaks. Munro was a founding member of the Scottish Mountaineering Club (SMC) in 1889, and he later served as the club’s third president. In 1891 he was tasked with cataloguing all Scottish peaks over 3000 feet, a list that became known as “Munro’s Tables.”
3. The oldest parts of the Munros are around 3 billion years old. Volcanic eruptions and glacial carving greatly altered Scotland’s mountain ranges, but some incredibly old rocks persevered through it all. The northwest coast of Scotland is lined with Lewisian gneiss (which is pronounced nice), one of the oldest rocks in the world.
4. The tallest Munro is Ben Nevis (4,413 feet) and the smallest is Beinn Teallach (3,001 feet). Ben Nevis is not only the highest mountain in Scotland, it’s also the tallest summit in the UK.
5. Munro’s list kicked off the popularization of peak bagging. Towards the end of the 19th century, most of the highest and renowned peaks around the world had finally been ascended and climbers were looking for fresh challenges. Munro’s list filled this void, offering peak bagging as a new way for mountaineers to break records.