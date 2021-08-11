1. Hiatal hernias, especially smaller ones, are relatively common. Statistics reveal that 60% of adults will have some degree of a hiatal hernia by age 60, and even these numbers do not reflect the real prevalence of the condition because many hiatal hernias can be asymptomatic. You could be walking around with a hiatal hernia and not know it.
2. Symptoms of hiatal hernias can be variable, ranging from nothing unusual to trouble swallowing and reflux disease. Sometimes, people with a hiatal hernia may find themselves gravitating towards smaller meals and feeling full very quickly. Other times, people experience shortness of breath or discomfort/pain around the diaphragm and into the belly.
3. A person can be predisposed to getting hernias in general, including hiatal hernias. The reason for this is that hernias are more likely to occur in people with looser connective tissues or an unusually large hiatus.
4. Hiatal hernias can be treated with minimally invasive surgery using tiny incisions, resulting in less blood loss and scarring, leading to an easier, faster recovery. However, if the hernia is large, with multiple organs affected, then an open surgery might be necessary.
5. Most of the time, hiatal hernias are not considered a medical emergency. However, if the hernia becomes strangulated, meaning there is a lack of blood flow to tissue that has moved up through the diaphragm, then it is imperative that it be corrected immediately to prevent necrosis (tissue death) or perforation of the stomach (a hole in the stomach tissue).
Source: Baylor College of Medicine