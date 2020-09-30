1. Your average cumulus (fair weather) cloud can weigh more than a million pounds, and a vivacious thunderstorm can pack billions (if not trillions) of pounds of water in one tiny part of the sky.
2. Cirrus clouds are collections of ice crystals that form in the upper levels of the atmosphere when water vapor deposits onto tiny particles like dust or smoke. Strong winds then shred these clouds apart, giving them their iconic wispy appearance.
3. A phenomenon that’s often mistaken for a cirrus cloud is something called “virga,” or precipitation that evaporates before reaching the ground.
4. Supercells are characterized by a rotating updraft that powers them like an engine. In addition to their enormous hail and monstrous tornadoes, supercells are known for their incredible appearance.
5. An anvil cloud occurs when a thunderstorm’s updraft hits the tropopause, usually the point at which air is neutrally buoyant and it can no longer rise on its own. The air hits this layer like a ceiling, spreading out in all directions and forming a thin, flat cloud that covers an area miles around like an umbrella.
Source: mentalfloss.com