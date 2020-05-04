1. The small Polynesian island of Niue, 1,500 miles off the coast of New Zealand, might not be a galaxy far, far away, but, according to the Los Angeles Times, it’s the only place on this planet where you can pay for goods and services using collectible coins featuring Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, and other Star Wars characters.
2. Most Star Wars fanatics already know that Yoda’s full name, at least in the original script, was “Minch Yoda,” before being shortened to something that rolls off the tongue a little easier. But here’s a fun fact that might surprise you: In the very, very early writing stages of The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda’s original name was Buffy.
3. Not once in the entirety of Return of the Jedi does anybody say “Ewok.” The name is used in the script—a stage direction reads, “A strange little furry face with huge black eyes comes slowly into view. The creature is an EWOK, by the name of WICKET.”
4. The original Return of the Jedi ending saw Luke Skywalker turn evil. But George Lucas ultimately decided to go a different way, feeling like Luke going evil was a bit too dark since his franchise “is for kids.”
5. The great actor Sir Alec Guinness was accustomed to performing Shakespeare before he signed on to play Obi-Wan Kenobi. And, according to many accounts, he hated it. In a letter to friends, as obtained by Mashable, Guinness complained that “new rubbish dialogue reaches me every other day on wages of pink paper—and none of it makes my character clear or even bearable.”
Source: bestlifeonline.com