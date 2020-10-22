1. Eye floaters look to you like black or gray specks, strings, or cobwebs that drift about when you move your eyes and appear to dart away when you try to look at them directly.
2. Most eye floaters are caused by age-related changes that occur as the jelly-like substance (vitreous) inside your eyes becomes more liquid.
3. Microscopic fibers within the vitreous tend to clump and can cast tiny shadows on your retina.
4. The shadows you see are called floaters.
5. Eye floaters may be caused by the normal aging process or as a result from other diseases or conditions.
Source: Mayo Clinic