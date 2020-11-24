1. On Nov. 24, 1963, Jack Ruby (1911-1967), a 52-year-old Dallas nightclub operator, stunned America when he shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald (1939-1963), the accused assassin of President John Kennedy (1917-1963).
2. Ruby, a Chicago native with a shadowy past, was convicted of murder in 1964.
3. Ruby had fringe connections to organized crime and a reputation as a name-dropper and publicity seeker.
4. He never married and possessed no known political affiliations.
5. In 2009, the gray fedora worn by Jack Ruby when he shot Lee Harvey Oswald sold for $53,775 at a Dallas auction. The shackles Ruby wore when dying at Dallas’ Parkland Memorial Hospital sold for over $11,000, while an X-ray of Ruby’s head went for more than $700.
Source: history.com