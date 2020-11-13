1. Reed instrument, in music, any of several wind instruments (aerophones) that sound when the player’s breath or air from a wind chamber causes a reed (a thin blade of cane or metal) to vibrate, thereby setting up a sound wave in an enclosed air column (in reed pipes) or in the open air (usually free reeds).
2. Reed pipes have single or double reeds. Double reeds (as in the shawm) are believed to be older. They were originally tubes of cane pinched flat to form a slit whose edges vibrated in and out under the player’s breath. Later, two blades were tied together, or (in Europe) one was doubled back and slit. Single reeds may hit against a frame (beating reeds), as in a clarinet mouthpiece, or may vibrate freely through a closely fitting frame (free reeds), as in an accordion; the term single reed usually refers to a beating reed.
3. Reed pipes, such as clarinets and oboes, follow the acoustical principles of pipes, the pipe length determining pitch and the shape of its bore strongly affecting timbre (tone colour).
4. A free reed may be carefully cut from the material of its frame, leaving one end attached (as in Southeast Asia), or may be a separate blade attached to the frame (as in Europe). Its thickness and length determine its pitch.
5. The ancient beating reed continues to be used in peasant reed pipes and hornpipes in Europe and Asia and in the bagpipe.
Source: Britannica