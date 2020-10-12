1. Scarecrows were originally made to do exactly what their name suggests: scare off crows and other birds that might ruin the farmer’s crops.
2. Scarecrows have been around longer than you might think — the first scarecrows known to history were made about 3,000 years ago. They were first made by the Egyptians to protect their wheat fields, especially along the Nile River.
3. Originally, Greek farmers would fashion their scarecrows to look like Priapus, who was the son of Dionysus and Aphrodite. The myth goes, Priapus lived near vineyards and he was supposedly very ugly. So whenever Priapus played in the vineyards, it scared the birds away and improved the harvest.
4. Japanese farmers have also used scarecrows in the past, however they would hang old rags, meat, and fish bones on their creations. The smell itself was enough to keep not only birds, but all creatures away from their crops.
5. The world record for the largest gathering of scarecrows in one location is held by National Forest Adventure Farm in the U.K., with 3,812 scarecrows. This scarecrow world record was achieved on August 7th, 2014 in Burton-upon-Trent.
Source: thefactsite.com