1. Manure is organic matter used as fertilizer in agriculture.
2. Manures improve the fertility of the soil by adding organic matter and nutrients, such as nitrogen that is trapped by bacteria in the soil.
3. The word manure came from Middle English “manuren” meaning “to cultivate land.”
4. There are two classes of manures in soil management: green manures and animal manures. Compost is distinguished from manure in that it is the decomposed remnants of organic materials (which may, nevertheless, include manure).
5. Manure has been used for centuries as a fertilizer for farming, as it is rich in nitrogen and other nutrients which facilitate the growth of plants.
