1. Rudolph, the star of the reindeer, first made an appearance in 1939 in a book written by Robert L May. “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” was published by Montgomery Ward and has since been adapted into numerous versions including a feature film that has become an annual tradition for many families around the world.
2. 2014 saw the 75th anniversary of the much loved Christmas character and the 50th TV anniversary of Rudolph, the commemorate this Christmas legend, the US Postal Service issued a range of Red-Nosed stamps on 6th November 2014 featuring images of all the well-known Christmas characters from the TV special including Bumble, Santa and Rudolph himself.
3. Even extra-terrestrial beings know about Rudolph, the Sultaran nurse from Doctor Who’s Songtaran Carols episode remarks that “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer had a very shiny nose. It proved to be a tactical disadvantage, because it enabled me to punch him in the dark.”
4. Gene Autry first recorded the well-known Rudolph hit in 1949; the song sold over 2 million copies that year and is second in the best-selling Christmas songs ever, after “White Christmas.”
5. Rudolph was very close to never having his signature red-nose, after May contemplated whether a drunkard style red nose was suitable for the popular Christmas children’s story
Source: The Fact Site