1. The Grinch first appeared in the May 1955 issue of Redbook in a thirty-two-line poem called “The Hoobub and the Grinch,” but made his book debut in the 1957 story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” written and illustrated by Dr. Seuss, published as both a Random House book and in an issue of Redbook magazine.
2. In 1977, Seuss responded to the fan request for more Grinch tales by writing Halloween is Grinch Night, that serves as a prequel to the 1966 film.
3. The man who sang the famous Grinch song in the animated movie, Thurl Ravenscroft, is the voice of Tony The Tiger!
4. The original Grinch was not green, he was black and white with red and pink splotches.
5. A 2000 live-action feature comedy film based on the story, directed by Ron Howard and starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch, was a major financial success, though it received many mixed reviews.
