1. One of the oldest known forms of body modification is using neck rings to elongate the neck.
2. Neck rings have been used by cultures in Africa and Asia for thousands of years.
3. The different cultures in which neck rings are found have varying symbols attached to them. For some, the rings indicate wealth and status. For others, they are a symbol of the faithfulness of a wife to her husband.
4. Most so-called “neck rings” are not really rings at all. Instead, they are coils of brass or gold alloys. As the neck is extended, the old coil is removed and a new, longer one is added.
5. The neck rings can weigh as much as 20 lbs.