1. George Lucas didn’t always want to be a filmmaker. In fact, it was only after failing at a handful of other careers that he made his way into show business. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as a teen Lucas dreamed of becoming a professional race car driver until a near-fatal accident while he was in high school derailed those plans. After graduating from high school, Lucas attempted to join the Air Force but was rejected because he had too many speeding tickets.
2. One of Lucas’s earliest film jobs was serving as a camera operator on Gimme Shelter, Albert and David Maysles’s critically acclaimed 1970 Rolling Stones film that documented the band’s free 1969 concert at the Altamont Speedway in California, which turned tragic when four concertgoers were killed.
3. While the Star Wars franchise has turned into one of the most successful film series in movie history, the first film was not immediately embraced by potential backers. According to Lucas, his “space opera” was turned down by both United Artists and Universal. And it was only because of the success of his previous film, 1975’s American Graffiti, that he got people at 20th Century Fox to believe in him.
4. The Alaskan Malamute Lucas owned while writing the first Star Wars film inspired two now-iconic characters: The dog’s name, Indiana, became the name of Harrison Ford’s character in the Indiana Jones series. And the look of Chewbacca, Han Solo’s faithful sidekick in the Star Wars series, was based on Lucas’s pup.
5. Though the Star Wars universe is filled with hundreds of memorable characters, Lucas — to the horror of many fans — has long maintained that the much maligned Jar Jar Binks is his favorite character. The goofy Gungan, who is featured in the prequels, is widely considered to be the series’ most unlikeable character.
Source: mentalfloss.com