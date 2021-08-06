1. Kiwifruit grows as a vine. It can reach the size of 33 feet in length. Kiwifruit can produce fruits up to 30 years and to survive more than 50 years.
2. The kiwifruit was first found growing in China, where it was known by the name “Yang Tao”.
3. At the beginning of the 20th century, missionaries brought the fruit to the island of New Zealand, where it received it’s name “kiwi” after the small flightless bird native to the island.
4. Main pollinators for kiwifruit are bees. Farmers sometimes pollinate kiwifruit on their own by spreading large quantities of pollen toward the female plants.
5. Kiwifruit are rich in many bioactive compounds that have antioxidant capacity to help to protect against free radicals, harmful by-products produced in the body. The fruit contains two times more vitamin C than oranges. It is also rich source of vitamin E and K. It also contains good amounts of minerals like manganese, iron and magnesium.
