1. “Miracle on 34th Street” was originally called “The Big Heart.” According to Turner Classic Movies, it was director George Seaton who lobbied for the name The Big Heart. “I am crazy about the title The Big Heart. If we can clear it, it is a natural,” wrote Seaton in a memo to producer William Perlberg.
2. Valentine Davis was inspired to write the movie while standing in a long line at a department store.
3. Despite the fact that both Macy’s and Gimbels figure prominently in the story, the studio took a gamble by not getting the companies to sign off before using their names.
4. The movie was released in the summer. Despite being a Christmas movie, Fox’s studio head pushed for the film to be released in the summer.
5. Natalie Wood was 8 years old while filming Miracle on 34th Street. “I still vaguely believed in Santa Claus,” said Wood, as recorded in her biography, written by Suzanne Finstad.
