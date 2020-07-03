1. The earliest documentation of fireworks dates back to 7th century China. They were invented more than 2000 years ago in China.
2. China is the largest manufacturer and exporter of fireworks in the world. 90% of all fireworks originate from here.
3. The first recorded fireworks in England were at the wedding of King Henry VII in 1486.
4. The fireworks were used to accompany many festivities, scare off evil spirits and promote prosperity.
5. Fireworks are not fun for animals. Always keep dogs and cats inside the house when fireworks are being let off. Stay calm and make sure they have somewhere to hide.
Source: thefireworksfirm.co.uk