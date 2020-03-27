1. Pottery has been around for long time and is found in nearly every civilization in some form.
2. Know your clay — earthenware, stoneware and kaolin. The most common kind of clay is earthenware, which may have minerals, small bits of rock or sand in it. Stoneware is a durable and harder clay that fires at a slightly higher temperature than earthenware and has natural colors that range from gray or tan to dark brown. Finally, kaolin clay or china clay is the purest clay because it’s found nearest to its source (it doesn’t travel far by water like earthenware clay). Because of its purity, it’s used to make porcelain.
3. It’s not pottery until you bring the heat.
4. Ancient Egyptians used pottery during the embalming process.
5. Traditional Japanese pottery takes up to a week to fire.