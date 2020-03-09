1. Barbie was officially born March 9, 1959. Barbie’s official birthday represents her public debut at the 1959 American International Toy Fair in New York. She stood 11 inches tall and was dressed for a pool party in her black and white striped one-piece.
2. Barbie was created by an engineer who used to work at the Pentagon. Jack Ryan began his career as an engineer, making missiles for the Pentagon, but was eventually hired away by Mattel for his “space-age savvy” and knowledge of materials. His designs helped give Barbie her twistable waist and “click click” knee joints.
3. Barbie was based on an R-rated German doll. Though Ryan designed Barbie, the concept came from Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler. Handler was traveling through Europe with her kids when she came across the Germany-born Bild Lilli doll, who was anything but kid-friendly: Lilli was a high-class call girl who began her life as a comic and was sold in smoke shops, adult toy stores and other not-kid-friendly places.
4. Barbie is named after the Handlers’ daughter, Barbara. Ken is named after their son, Kenneth. In Barbie’s world, her parents are George and Margaret Roberts from Willows, Wisconsin. Other family members include her siblings: Skipper, Tutti, Todd, Stacie, Kelly, Chelsea, and Krissy.
5. British fashion icon Twiggy was the first real-life celebrity to get her own Barbie—the supermodel’s doll wore a mod mini-skirt, go-go boots, and her signature spider lashes. Numerous other famous people have had their own Barbies as well, including dolls wearing the classic looks of Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn.
