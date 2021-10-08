1. Mary Shelley published “Frankenstein” in 1818 when she was just 21 years old. When the novel was first published, there were many reviews bashing the premise of the story with one review by John Wilson Croker, in 1818, stating that the novel “inculcates no lesson of conduct, manners, or morality; it cannot mend, and will not even amuse its readers, unless their taste have been deplorably vitiated…”
2. Shelley was inspired to write “Frankenstein” for a ghost story challenge in 1816 — “the year without summer.” It was through the influence of the ghost story competition and the somber setting of their summer, that she was inspired to create her most iconic horror story that would be retold generations later.
3. Stuck together with nothing to do other than reading poetry and musing ideas with one another in their summer villa, Shelley had a nightmare during one dreary night. She wrote in her author’s introduction that she dreamed of what would become Victor Frankenstein, “He sleeps; but he is awakened; he opens his eyes; behold, the horrid thing stands at his bedside, opening his curtains and looking on him with yellow, watery, but speculative eyes.”
4. According to the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, “Frankenstein” is “the best-known fiction of the Romantic era” and is one of the earliest examples of science fiction in the history of storytelling, a topic that is up for debate by many readers throughout centuries.
5. While she is known for penning the infamous “Frankenstein,” Shelley wrote more novels throughout her career that readers may not know about.
Source: bookriot.com