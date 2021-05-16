1. When Napoleon met his Waterloo, he wasn’t actually in Waterloo. In spite of its moniker, the battle was waged three miles south of the town of Waterloo in the villages of Braine-l’Alleud and Plancenoit along the Mont Saint Jean Ridge.
2. The Duke of Wellington may have been British, but the army he led into battle was a multi-national force. British troops represented only one-third of Wellington’s army, and the majority of those soldiers were Irish, Welsh and Scottish.
3. Following the Battle of Waterloo, Napoleon returned to Paris, where he was forced to abdicate on June 22, 1815. He fled to the coastal city of Rochefort, from where he likely intended to sail to the United States. British ships, however, blockaded Rochefort, and the former emperor did not want to risk the potential embarrassment of being caught hiding on board a vessel and surrendured himself.
4. As detailed in Phil Mason’s book “Napoleon’s Hemorrhoids: And Other Small Events That Changed History,” some scholars believe the French military leader suffered a painful bout of hemorrhoids on the morning of the Battle of Waterloo that prevented him from riding his horse to survey the battlefield as was his custom and could have contributed to his defeat.
5. Within hours of the battle’s end, locals employing pliers as well as small hammers and chisels began to remove the front teeth from tens of thousands of soldiers lying dead on the battlefield. With demand for human teeth high, the looters sold the pilfered teeth to dentists who crafted them into dentures.
