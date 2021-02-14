1. Al Capone was in a street gang as a child, dropping out of school in the sixth grade.
2. Al Capone’s crime gang raked in as much as $100 million annually.
3. He was never charged in connection with the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. Capone was in Florida at the time.
4. Capone was released from prison in November 1939 and spent much of his time out of the public spotlight, fishing and playing cards at the Palm Island, Florida, mansion he’d owned since 1928.
5. In 1917, Capone’s face was slashed during a fight at the Harvard Inn, after he insulted a female patron and her brother retaliated. After achieving prominence as a gangster, Capone was dubbed Scarface by the press, a nickname he intensely disliked.
Source: history.com