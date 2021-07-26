1. Since English speakers are accustomed to the plural of “goose” being “geese,” it might feel strange to say “mongooses” when referring to more than one mongoose. “Mongooses” is indeed the correct plural form, but “mongeese” is also recognized by some dictionaries as an alternative.
2. Mongooses belong to the taxonomic family Herpestidae, which includes some 30 species across 20 genera. They are native to Africa, Asia, and southern Europe, but some species have also spread beyond their native range. They vary in size from the dwarf mongoose, which measures about 8 inches long, to the white-tailed mongoose, which can grow up to 2.3 feet in length.
3. Humans have long admired mongooses for their ability to kill venomous snakes, including cobras and adders. This trait was also famously dramatized by Rudyard Kipling in his 1894 short story “Rikki-Tikki-Tavi,” in which the titular mongoose saves a human family from villainous cobras.
4. Mongooses are mainly carnivorous, but they are known to supplement their diets with plant matter. Despite their defenses against venomous snakes like cobras, they often target smaller, simpler animals as prey.
5. Many mongooses live solitary lives, while others form sophisticated communities. Meerkats, one of the most famous mongoose species, are well known for their social groups of up to 50 members, known as “mobs.”
