1. In the original Star Trek pilot, Gene Roddenberry’s girlfriend and future wife, Majel Barrett, was Kirk’s first officer. Test audiences allegedly did not like her character because they thought she was too pushy.
2. While Spock’s skin has a slight green tint to it, the original plan was to give him red skin. But back in the mid- to late 1960s, a majority of households still had black and white televisions, so his skin would appear very dark when viewed on their sets.
3. Since 1971, more than 125 video games based on or inspired by the Star Trek series have been created, beginning with a text game written in BASIC in 1971, a standup arcade game in 1972, and later early computer and gaming systems like the Commodore 64 and Atari 5200.
4. Leonard Nimoy did not create the Vulcan salute that means “Live Long and Prosper” out of thin air for the season two opener “Amok Time,” which was the first time we got to see Spock among his people on Vulcan. It was actually borrowed from something he had witnessed as a child when he was attending a service at an Orthodox Jewish synagogue with his family.
5. If one lists the stardates for each episode, it is soon apparent that the series is not told in order—not that it was intended that way, since the episodes of the original series were not always broadcast in production order, leaving some fans to scratch their heads.
