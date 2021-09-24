1. Born Theodor Seuss Geisel, Dr. Seuss began using the title while still in college in order to be taken more seriously and lend his writing more credit.
2. Challenged by his publisher to write a book using only 50 different words, Dr. Seuss decided to tell the story of a picky eater (like many of the children reading his books) who continues to refuse the colorful food offerings laid before him. “Green Eggs and Ham” was the result.
3. As the commander of the Animation Department of the First Motion Picture Unit of the United States Army Air Forces, he produced propaganda and training films, including one about a bumbling soldier named Private Snafu.
4. Now one of the most popular family holiday flicks, “The Grinch” was originally panned by critics at Variety despite Dr. Seuss teaming up with Looney Tunes legend Chuck Jones for the animation.
5. The mischievous plot of “The Cat in the Hat” was inspired by what Dr. Seuss felt was a boring, overly simplistic Dick and Jane book series. Rather than attempting to enforce morality lessons, Dr. Seuss embraced the chaos with his titular cat.
