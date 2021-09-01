1. Tokyo first settled around 3000 BC. Back when Tokyo was just a small fishing village is was named Edo. It’s name was changed to Tokyo in 1868 when it became the imperial capital of Japan. The name Tokyo translates to “Eastern Capital.”
2. On the whole Japanese people don’t speak many other languages and whilst Tokyo is a very large city, English is not widely spoken. Ordering goods or services, booking a cinema ticket or even arrange medical treatments can be very difficult if you do not know any Japanese, so it is essential to learn the basics of the language.
3. Ryōgoku District is known for its ‘fat men’. This is actually because this district is the home to the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall as well as many Sumo academies. Sumo wrestlers are highly respected in Japanese culture.
4. On May 5, 2011, Tokyo’s Shiodome Nihon TV Studios recorded one of the greatest human feats of all time, when 21 members of the Caless Dance School squeezed into a Mini Cooper. This set the world record for most people inside a Mini Cooper.
5. Don’t count on seeing Mt. Fuji. Although it’s well within viewing distance of the city, the mountain is only visible about 80 days a year!
