1. The festival of Passover (or Pesach) commemorates the story of the Jews’ escape from Egypt. The passover in question is when the houses of the observant Israelites in captivity were “passed over” as Egypt’s first-born children were killed (although confusingly, in the Torah, the date the 14th of Nisan is referred to as Passover while the week-long celebration is the Festival of Matzot. They’ve since been combined into one celebration called Passover).
2. The Torah says to celebrate Passover for seven days (the time between the Exodus and the parting of the Red Sea), but many Jews outside of Israel celebrate for eight.
3. One of the most important parts of Passover preparations is cleaning the house of chametz, or leavened food. Even the tiniest bit has to go.
4. While there are restrictions against leavened products, one of the most important parts of a Passover meal is matzo, which is made from wheat.
5. The focal point of the start of Passover is the Seder plate, and on it are six ceremonial items:
Beitzah — A cooked egg, representing sacrifice (it’s also been suggested that while most foods soften when you cook them, eggs get harder, representing the resolve of the Jewish people)
Haroset — a sweet mix of fruits, nuts, and honey/wine that symbolizes the mortar used by Jews during their slavery
Karpas — a green vegetable signifying new life
Maror and hazeret — bitter herbs (often horseradish for maror and something like romaine for hazeret) to represent the bitterness of slavery
Zeroa — a shank bone (or a chicken neck) to remember the Paschal sacrifice.
Source: Mental Floss