1. Ever heard someone say they own a PRE and wonder that that was? The Andalusian is a PRE – Pura Raza Espanola – or Pure Spanish Horse.
2. The Andalusian has been recognized as a breed since the 16th century. King Felipe II of Spain is the one who formerly established the breed standard, which has remained almost unchanged since then.
3. Even before King Felipe II, Spanish horses where coveted as supreme war horses by the Ancient Greeks and Romans.
4. When King Felipe II created the breed standard, he also changed the use of the horse from farm, bull fighting and war, to something more elegant. In 1567, he announced an imperial decree to refine the breed into a high school dressage horse at the Royal Stables of Cordoba.
5. The first was when the Conquistadors came, beginning with Christopher Columbus’s second voyage in 1493. These are the horses that left their mark on our wild Mustangs, some of which still bare the Spanish look, such as the sought-after Kiger Mustang of Oregon. The second introduction wasn’t until the 1960s and because of expensive import fees, the population has grown slowly. According to the Foundation For The Pure Spanish Horse, only 5,000 of them are in America.
Source: ihearthorses.com