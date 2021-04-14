1. At 11.40 p.m. on the night of April 14, 1912, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, the RMS Titanic struck the iceberg that would ultimately lead to the sinking of the ship less than three hours later. At around 2.20 a.m. on the morning of April 15, the Titanic disappeared beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, a disaster that resulted in the loss of more than 1,500 lives, almost two-thirds of the people on board.
2. The Titanic was 882 feet, 9 inches in length. It used 825 tons of coal per day. There were approximately 10,000 lamp bulbs used on the ship.
3. The cost of building the RMS Titanic was around $7,500,000. Two workers were killed during the build, and it took 20 horses to transport the main anchor.
4. It is reported that 14,000 gallons of drinking water were used every 24 hours and 40,000 fresh eggs were in the ship’s provisions. It is also reported than 1,000 bottles of wine were taken aboard the ship.
5. There were 64 lifeboats that the Titanic was equipped to carry, but it was actually carrying only 20 when it began to sink. Each lifeboat had a capacity of 65 people, but the first lifeboat to board people had only 28.
