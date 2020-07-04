1. One of the most enduring myths and misconceptions about Independence Day is that the Declaration Independence was approved and signed on July 4, 1776. In fact the Second Continental Congress voted to approve the resolution to legally separate from Great Britain on July 2, two days earlier. The approved Declaration of Independence was first printed on July 4, so that’s the date on the document.
3. In addition to fireworks, military cannons and live gunfire were a big part of early Fourth of July festivities. Ear-splitting cannon blasts and artillery salutes during Fourth of July continued into the mid-19th century, when leftover weaponry fell into disrepair and concern for public safety won the day, leaving only the fireworks.
4. On June 14, 1777, less than a month before the very first Independence Day celebration, the Continental Congress passed a resolution creating America’s first official flag: “Resolved, that the Flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
5. Nearly 90 years before the Fourth of July would be recognized as a federal holiday, the Massachusetts legislature called for an official state celebration in 1781 to recognize “the anniversary of the independence of the United States of America.”
It wasn’t until 1870 that the U.S. Congress voted to make the Fourth of July a federal holiday. And even then, it wasn’t made a paid holiday for all federal employees until 1941.
