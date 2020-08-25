1.A cistern is an underground reservoir for rainwater.
2. It is different from a well that it only holds captured rainwater. A well taps into an undereground water source.
3. Ancient man was able to prevent the seepage of water in the hole by applying lime plaster to the sides and bottom of the hole.
4. Some larger cisterns might have stairs going down and around the side to make it easier to draw water when the water level is low.
5. Some man made caves that were used as cisterns have been found as deep as 50 feet and 25 feet wide.
Source: Fun Joel’s Israel Tours