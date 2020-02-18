1. There are over 1,300 species of acacia worldwide, primarily in Australia and Africa, and to a lesser extent in the Americas, Asia and Europe.
2. Acacias are especially numerous on the plains of southern and eastern Africa, where they are well-known landmarks on the veld and savanna.
3. Acacias provide food and habitats for a variety of animals, from hoofed mammals and birds to countless species of insects.
4. Acacia senegal, found in Sudan and the northern Sahara, is the main source of gum arabic, which has been used for over 2,000 years in paints and watercolors. The substance is also used in candy, medicines, calico printing, dyeing, and in the making of silk, paper, and cosmetics.
5. “Whistling” acacias (Acacia drepanolobium) are so named because thorns which no longer house ants make a whistling sound when the wind blows over the entrance hole.
— AFKTravel