1. At 737 square miles, the US Virgin Islands are double the size of Washington, DC.
2. The US Virgin Islands are the only place in the USA where you drive on the left side of the road. Even though the islands are part of the USA, driving dates back to when they were under European rule.
3. The US Virgin Islands is the only territory in the US to have coasts on both the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. So when you travel to these islands, be sure to take the opportunity to stick your toe in both of these oceans.
4. St. Thomas is also home to the second oldest synagogue in the Western Hemisphere. It has sand floors and a menorah that dates back to the 11th century. It was declared a National Landmark in 1997 and people of all denominations are welcome to come visit it today.
5. St. John is home to an underwater National Park. In Trunk Bay you will find the Underwater Trail which happens to be one of the best places to snorkel in the Caribbean. Plus, there are many signs below the water that will offer you information about the marine life you are seeing
Source: virginislands.com